Trump Force One flies to New York for arraignment

The plane of former US president Donald Trump takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 3, 2023. – Former US President Donald Trump is to be booked, fingerprinted, and will have a mugshot taken at a Manhattan courthouse on the afternoon of April 4, 2023, before appearing before a judge as the first ever American president to face criminal charges.(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 11:48 AM – Monday, April 3, 2023

45th President Donald Trump departed Palm Beach International Airport on Monday for New York, where he is expected to be charged on Tuesday.

While the specifics of the indictment and charges against him remain under seal, a grand jury has been looking into a payment that Trump’s attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. In response, Daniels agreed to remain silent from this point forward on the alleged affair.

According to an insider source, Trump will most likely face first-degree charges of falsifying company documents.

In a statement on Thursday, the former president denied any contact with Daniels and referred to the charge as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney and a registered Democrat, is in charge of the lengthy probe, which Trump claimed is part of a “political prosecution” intended to harm his bid for the 2024 presidency.

According to some accounts, the indictment reportedly contained roughly 30 or more charges relating to a $130,000 payment paid to Daniels in an effort to persuade her to keep quiet about an alleged affair in 2006.

The payout was made immediately before Trump defeated opponent Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Supporters gathered near the airport on Monday where Trump flew in a private jet, holding flags that read “Trump Won,” “Save Our Country Again,” and “I Stand with Trump.” Others formed a line in front of Mar-a-Lago.

“I think it’s an injustice. I can’t understand how they can move forward with that, especially with a former president,” said Dr. Anthony Martin.

Trump is scheduled to land at LaGuardia Airport in Queens where he will spend the night in Trump Tower before voluntarily handing himself up to the police. A mug shot and fingerprinting will also take place.

“All these things that have transpired, they are evil, and evil will not prevail. I am waiting for the victory, to hear that they have nothing on this man,” said Mayoral candidate Cindy Falco-DiCorrado.

“He will be given a booking number. At the time that he receives that booking number, he is officially ‘under arrest’,” said analyst Rikki Klieman.

However, Trump’s team and many of his supporters are still feeling optimistic about how the case will be unraveling and they are already raising funds for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

He will appear before a judge for his arraignment at 2:15 p.m. after the booking process is over.

Ahead of his visit, the New York police have increased their security presence in the city. Trump will take a flight back to Palm Beach following the court proceeding. At 8:15 p.m., he is also scheduled to speak at Mar-a-Lago.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts