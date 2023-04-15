Trump files personal financial report

Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:08 AM – Saturday, April 15, 2023

45th president Donald Trump filed his personal financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, which offered the public the first look at his finances since leaving the White House.

The report, which is required to be filed by presidential candidates, includes information about the source, type, amount or value of the incomes of the candidate. It provides a broad look at the numbers since it does not require exact figures to be reported.

The 45th president reported making over $5 million from speaking engagement, between $100,001 and $1 million from CIC Digital, the company that sold his personalized NFTs, and more than $5 million in royalties from DT Marks Oman LLC, one of his overseas business ventures.

The report also showed that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which had launched the social media platform Truth Social, is valued anywhere between $5,000,001 and $25 million. However, Trump has reported making less than $201 from the company.

Trump also disclosed at least 16 books on his form, with his 1987 memoir “The Art of the Deal” being the most successful, making between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties.

According to Bloomberg News, the report showed that overall, the total business holdings of Trump are valued at over $1.2 billion. It also showed that he has acquired “hundreds of new assets.”

Trump also reported paying off six mortgages while taking on two new loans on his existing properties, while listing no gifts or reimbursements for travel on his disclosure

The filing also shows that the majority of the income of former first lady, Melania Trump, comes from royalties through MKT World LLC., which was listed between $1 million and $5 million. She also reported that a real estate deal in Slovenia provides between $1,000 and $15,000 in income.

However, the report merely shows the broad strokes of his earnings. The business and individual tax returns of the 45th president that were obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee last year showed that Trump’s earnings are mostly from investment and interest payments.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts