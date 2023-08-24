Trump Files Motion Opposing Fulton County Oct. Trial Date

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:30 PM – Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has announced that it plans to have a speedy trial with an October start date in mind. Trump has come forward and has announced his opposition to the idea.

On Thursday, District Attorney Fani Willis submitted a request to begin the trial on October 23, 2023. That particular date is five months prior to what she initially requested. Her original date in mind was March 4, 2024.

The 45th president notified the court that he intends to file a motion to appeal the request and to sever his case from co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

“President Trump further respectfully puts the Court on notice that he requests the Court set a scheduling conference at its earliest convenience so he can be heard on the State’s motions for entry of pretrial scheduling order and to specifically set trial,” the filing said.

Willis’s request came one day after one of the 19-co defendants, Georgia attorney Chesebro, requested a speedy trial.

“Without waiving any objection as to the sufficiency of Defendant Kenneth John Chesebro’s filing, the State requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence on October 23, 2023, which falls within the term of the ‘next succeeding regular court term’ after the July-August, 2023 term of the Superior Court of Fulton County, Atlanta Judicial Circuit,” the filing stated.

