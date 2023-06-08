Trump facing federal charges in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal actions in the United States. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:36 PM – Thursday, June 8, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This marks the first time that a former President has faced federal charges. Trump has been reportedly charged with seven counts in the indictment.

The former president announced the indictment in a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote.

Trump announced that he has “been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

This marks the second time Trump has been indicted. His previous state indictment was in March.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who had spent months investigating the matter, was appointed by Attorney General Merric Garland in November 2022 to investigate Trump’s purported retention of classified documents in his Mar-a-lago home.

The matter has now been investigated since the FBI raid on his private residence in August 2022. The former president said that the National Archives did not “find” the documents, but that he voluntarily gave them up upon request.

In December, more classified documents were additionally found at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, but the discovery was not made public until this year.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur was appointed to investigate the retention of the classified records. The status of the investigation is pending.

