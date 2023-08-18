Trump Expected To Skip First GOP Debate, Takes Interview with Tucker Carlson Instead

Donald Trump on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:58 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump is expected to miss the first Republican debate of this presidential season. Instead, the once again presidential hopeful will sit down for an interview with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

Advertisement

For months, Trump has suggested that there is a high likelihood that he will not attend Wednesday’s debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin due to his popularity compared to that of his fellow candidates. According to reports, in the last 24 hours, he has started to confirm that news to his colleagues.

There is not yet much information released regarding his interview with Carlson. It is believed that the interview will be available to the public around the time that the debate is expected to air.

Trump’s advisors continue to say that while the 45th president is not expected to debate, he could change his mind last minute.

Many Republican candidates are hoping to break out from Trump’s shadow during the first debate. The former president is dominating the pack at 61%. His closest rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who has 12% of the vote.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts