Trump Endorsed Moreno Leads Ohio GOP Senate Primary By 9 Points Ahead Of Election: Survey

A Donald Trump backed candidate has increased his lead to become the GOP nomination for the Ohio Senate, according to the latest poll.

Businessman Bernie Moreno holds a 9-point lead in the Republican Senate primary in Ohio, in a final Emerson College poll released one day ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The poll conducted Sunday and Monday, shows Moreno is receiving 38% of the support, which is higher than current state Senator Matt Dolan (R-Ohio.), who has garnered 29% of the support.

The latest poll also showed a small 12% of the support going to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose after seeing a sharp decline in support since January, when he previously had 21% behind him.

Meanwhile, Moreno has seen a massive hike in support since earlier this month, increasing a staggering 15 points.

The poll was regulated after the 45th president traveled to Ohio in a campaign pitch for Moreno on Saturday, which likely drew media attention for Moreno to boost his support.

However, 51% of undecided GOP voters are swaying towards Dolan when asked who they are leaning towards, despite not being sold on a candidate yet.

“Moreno’s lead over Dolan, 38% to 29% is accompanied by 21% of undecided voters, who break more for Dolan, tightening the race to within the poll’s margin of error, 44% to 40%,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a statement about the poll.

Additionally, the race continues to grow increasingly more tense as the Senate GOP candidates try to earn the GOP nomination in hopes of unseating Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio.).

The poll earlier this month revealed that Brown leads all three candidates in hypothetical 2024 Senate match-ups.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to select the GOP nomination to take on Brown for the Senate seat.

