Trump Congratulates New Argentinian President Javier Milei

OAN’s Abril Elfi 
3:36 PM – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has taken to social media to congratulate the new president of Argentina on his election win.

On a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, the 45th president congratulated the new Argentinian president stating that he is very proud and that he will “Make Argentina Great Again.”

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina,” Trump said. “The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!” 

Argentina elected Libertarian outsider Milei, dubbed the “Trump of Argentina” as the country’s new president on Sunday.

Milei is set to fix the economy, which is currently facing 142.7% inflation, a recession on the rise, and poverty continually increasing.

The new president received 55.7% of the votes versus the 44.3% for center-left candidate Sergio Massa. He has said that he will shut down the central bank, get rid of the peso, and cut spending drastically.

The newly elected president is also known for being against abortion and being pro-gun. Additionally, he has pledged that Argentina’s two key allies will be the United States and Israel.

