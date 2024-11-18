Trump Confirms Illegal Alien Deportation Plan: ‘Largest Deportation Program In American History’

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:59 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that he plans on declaring a national emergency while utilizing “military assets” to enact a mass deportation campaign, reversing the flood of the millions of illegal migrants who exploited the relaxed border policies under the Biden administration.

Trump’s confirmation was made apparent on a Truth Social post on Monday, which responded to a report from conservative activist Tom Fitton.

“GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program,” Fitton wrote, to which Trump responded, “TRUE!!!”

Trump has also previously detailed his plans to initiate a mass deportation campaign “On Day 1.”

“On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” Trump previously stated at the Madison Square Garden rally prior to Election Day. “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

However, political analysts have noted that the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 could possibly present a roadblock for Trump’s plan, as the act limits the federal government’s ability to utilize the military in order to enforce domestic policy.

Nevertheless, the U.S. National Guard could also be the loophole that Trump utilizes, as the 1878 act doesn’t prohibit the National Guard from filling in and enforcing Trump’s executive action.

“If the incoming administration were to pursue such a strategy, it might involve deploying National Guard units or other military resources under different legal frameworks, potentially framing it as a public safety or humanitarian effort. However, this approach would most certainly provoke considerable backlash from civil rights groups and the public,” stated an anonymous ICE source, according to the New York Post.

Military defense attorney David Younts revealed that the military could be involved in more of a “support role,” providing logistics, security at detention centers, and drone surveillance, even if it wouldn’t be allowed to detain the illegal immigrants.

“When I worked with the National Guard, we would do things with the FBI, ATF or DEA. We would be doing a large bust and we would provide overwatch from helicopters, we would provide drone support, we would do all of those things,” Younts added.

Meanwhile, Trump’s appointed “border czar,” former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Tom Homan, explained that he will work to remove illegal immigrants in every city, regardless of their “sanctuary” status.

“I’ve been clear. President Trump’s been clear. Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority because they have to be, they pose the most danger in this country,” Homan recently stated. “If they’re not willing to do it then get out of the way – we’re coming.”

The American Immigration Council estimated that there are currently 11 million illegals residing in the United States, and the process of removing them could end up costing billions of dollars annually. However, other groups have disputed that number and have highlighted that this is a national security issue that needs to be dealt with immediately.

“Steven Camarota, the center’s research director, recently provided PolitiFact with a preliminary estimate of 14 million people in the country illegally as of March 2024,” according to the Austin American Statesman.

Meanwhile, social media users chimed in and commented on the news of Trump’s confirmation.

“Sounds good to me and if there’s any opposition [and we know there will be] remember – Clinton deported, Obummer deported,Bush deported illegals – where was the uproar then???!” posted an online user on Truth Social.

