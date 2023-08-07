Trump Condemns ‘Woke’ U.S. Women’s Soccer Team After World Cup Loss

United States forward Megan Rapinoe speaks during a press conference for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) Media Day at Dignity Health Sports Part in Carson, California on June 27, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:56 AM – Monday, August 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump slammed the American women’s soccer team on Sunday evening after they lost to Sweden during penalties in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, asserting that “woke equals failure.”

Advertisement

Despite the U.S. team winning the previous two World Cups, the players have become a contentious topic for some politicians, in part because of many players’ advocacy for more progressive social justice topics.

Other conservative officials have also expressed grievances in the past when U.S. soccer players took a knee during the national anthem to protest the country’s history of “racial inequality.”

Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s co-captain, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by current President Joe Biden.

She was also one of the players who missed penalties in Sunday’s shootout as the United States crashed out of the Women’s World Cup following a 0-0 stalemate in Melbourne, Australia.

Trump, who is leading by a large margin in 2024 Republican presidential polling, said on his Truth Social social media platform that the loss was “fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden.”

Photo screenshot: @realDonaldTrump (Truth Social)

“Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. Woke equals failure,” Trump said. “Nice shot Megan,” he added sarcastically, since Rapinoe missed her shot during penalties.

The 38-year-old athlete is expected to retire soon after finishing her fourth World Cup game.

Rapinoe was a prominent figure in the team’s fight against the U.S. Federation for equal pay and working conditions, as well as an outspoken voice for racial equality. She has also expressed a desire to fight against “societal problems” that she claims impact both women and the LGBTQ community.

Many detractors of Rapinoe have maintained that the only reason the U.S. women’s team makes less money than the U.S. men’s team, who have not had as much success as the ladies, is due to the female athletes having fewer spectators and much less revenue coming in from ticket sales and merchandise.

Rapinoe came close to crying after a post-match interview following the 5-4 penalty loss.

“I mean, this is like a sick joke,” Rapinoe said. “For me personally, this is dark comedy. I missed a penalty.”

Megan had blasted Trump numerous times throughout his presidency, beginning in 2019, asserting that she refused to visit the White House and that her team would not be invited. However, she was incorrect in her assessment, and Trump did end up inviting the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House.

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry,” Trump wrote from his former Twitter account.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts