Trump Condemns Putin After Deadly Russian Attack On Ukraine: ‘Vladimir, STOP!’

Ukrainian rescuers carry a wounded local resident as they operate at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv early on April 24, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A “massive” Russian missile attack on Kyiv on April 24, 2025, killed at least nine and wounded dozens in one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital since Moscow launched its invasion more than three years ago. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:10 AM – Thursday, April 24, 2025

President Donald Trump was critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, urging him to “STOP!” after Moscow carried out their deadliest attack against Ukraine in close to a year overnight since the war began.

Advertisement

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump raged in a Truth Social post. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Trump’s criticism of Putin came quickly after Russia hit Kyiv with an hours-long missile barrage and drones, leaving at least nine dead and over 70 wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “one of the most outrageous.”

He also announced he was cutting short a trip to South Africa and returning home immediately to deal with the “destruction” in his country.

“Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this,” he said Thursday. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, the rubble of buildings is being cleared.”

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Kyiv was hit with 70 missiles, 48 of which were shot down, and 140 drones, with 64 being shot down.

The attack comes after Vice President JD Vance threatened to abandon Russia and Ukraine peace negotiations on Wednesday, claiming that it was president Trump’s “final offer” on a peace deal.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!