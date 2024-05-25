Trump: Comey Spreading Lies About N.Y. Case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

1:52 PM –Saturday, May 25, 2024

45th President Donald Trump has targeted former FBI Director James Comey over his comments about the trial in New York.

Advertisement

When taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump said the worst FBI director in history, who he fired, is going around lying about the so-called hush money case.

Trump called the trial “a scam,” saying it was brought by George Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg and is perpetuated by the “highly conflicted” Democrat-appointed Judge Juan Merchan.

Comey was confirmed under the Obama administration but was fired shortly after Trump took office.

He famously floundered during the Russia hoax and asserted that no reasonable prosecutor would bring a case against Hillary Clinton.

However, he claims the jury in New York will convict Trump.

“Because they built a very strong circumstantial case,” Comey stated. “They built a building out of a series of bricks that really couldn’t be crossed because there were documents, there were texts, there were the words of the defendant before they went to their cooperator at the end. I bet they even debated whether they needed to call [Michael Cohen] as a cooperator. And that circumstantial case, at least in my experience, having tried a lot of cases, is very, very powerful with the jury.”

Legal scholars have repeatedly asserted there is no real case in New York, as NDAs are not illegal and Trump’s company put a legal expense down as such.

Not to mention, the case was reviewed at the federal level and wasn’t brought until Trump announced his presidential bid.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!