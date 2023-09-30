Trump Co-Defendant Takes Plea Deal, First To Plead Guilty In Georgia Election Case

In this screen grab from Judge McAfee’s virtual zoom hearing, Scott Graham Hall (C) stands with his attorney Jeffrey S. Weiner, (R) in Superior Court of Fulton County before Judge Scott McAfee, left frame, in Courtroom 5A of Superior Court of Fulton County on September 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:17 AM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

One of the co-defendants charged along with Former President Donald Trump has pled guilty in the Georgia 2020 Election case, making him the first to do so.

On Friday, Scott Hall appeared on video in court where he entered a plea with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and pled guilty to five misdemeanor charges. Reportedly he will be sentenced to five years’ probation if he complies with the terms set.

The District Attorney’s (DA) office asked Hall to testify in related court hearings and trials before Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, in which he agreed.

“Do you understand that the conditions of your probation in this sentence is that you testify truthfully at any further court proceedings to include trials of any co-defendants that is listed on the original indictment in which you were charged,” the DA’s office asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he responded.

The 59-year-old pled guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of an election.

The felony counts he was indicted with included the violation of the Georgia RICO Act; two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud; conspiracy to commit computer theft; conspiracy to commit computer trespass; conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; and conspiracy to defraud the state.

In August, Hall had been charged with “racketeering and loitering” in a restricted area of an Atlanta elections office when voting systems were breached in January 2021.

According to the indictment, he and other co-defendants “aided, abetted, and encouraged” workers from the forensics firm SullivanStrickler to gain access to voting equipment at the Coffee County Board of Elections Registration office.

Hall was originally charged with racketeering and six counts of felony conspiracy and was first ordered to post a $10,000 bond.

The conditions set for Hall’s plea deal is that he pay a $5,000 fine, serve 200 hours of community service, write an apology letter to the state for his conduct and provide the DA’s office with his recorded statement.

The 45th president and the other 18 co-defendants have all entered non-guilty pleas in the case that accuses them of alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

