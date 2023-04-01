Trump campaign raises more than $4 million in 24 hours

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:47 AM – Saturday, April 1, 2023

According to figures released by former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday afternoon, he has raised over $4 million in the 24 hours since his indictment has become public.

After news broke of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump on Thursday afternoon, his campaign sent out fundraising emails. “Americans from across all 50 states” showed their support by donating over $4 million in just 24 hours.

The Trump campaign also said that over 25% of the donation had been made by first-time donors, which they said further “solidifies President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

According to NBC News, campaign officials also said that they had received around 16,000 volunteer sign-ups along with the donations.

Along with the support from the American people, prominent Republicans, including other presidential hopefully, have blasted the indictment as a politically motivated move, and an abuse of the justice system.

After the news of the indictment broke, Trump said that it is a “political witch hunt” and maintains his innocence, denying the affair and the payments.

The former president faces up to 30 charges, and could face up to four years in prison.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts