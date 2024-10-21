Trump Campaign Calls For ’60 Minutes’ To Release Unedited Transcript Of Harris Interview 

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, delivers remarks as he visits a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Helene on October 21, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. Trump is campaigning throughout North Carolina today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:42 PM – Monday, October 21, 2024

The Trump campaign released a statement calling for CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” program to release the full discussion and transcript of its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, due to the apparent editing and digital splicing of the discussion.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the 2024 GOP campaign released a statement maintaining that the program had admitted to making Harris sound more eloquent and “less incoherent” through its editing. They further demanded that the program release the full transcript.

“60 Minutes just admitted to doing exactly what President Trump accused them of doing. They edited in a different response – from another part of her answer – to make Kamala Harris sound less incoherent than she really was. Their statement is not a denial, it is an admission that they did exactly what they were accused of,” the Trump campaign said on Sunday. “This is another reminder of how hopelessly biased 60 Minutes is, and how correct President Trump was to decline their invitation to be subjected to their fake news hackery. Release the Transcript!”

However, CBS News soon released a statement following the accusations, countering the Trump campaign’s claims regarding how the show had purportedly deceived its audience.

“Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false,” the statement began.

“60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to ‘Face the Nation’ that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

They continued, claiming that Trump “pulled out of his interview with ‘60 Minutes’ and the vice president participated.” However, the Trump campaign has denied that it had ever formally accepted the invitation for the interview in the first place.

“Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open,” the statement continued. “If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.”

The back-and-forth accusations follow after earlier this month, when CBS News aired two completely different answers by Harris to the same question in its “60 Minutes” interview with her. She was initially ridiculed on social media when footage of her offering a lengthy and chaotic “word salad” was aired by CBS‘ “Face the Nation” and on social media platforms, in order to promote the “60 Minutes” sit-down.

Later, trouble came after viewers noticed that the lengthy answer they watched on social media did not end up making the final aired version of “60 Minutes.” Rather, a shorter, more eloquent response to the same question was aired instead. Since then, CBS has faced backlash, as some believe that they purposely used a different, more-flattering clip of Harris answering the question following backlash to the initial version.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!