Trump Briefly Testifies In N.Y. Defamation Trial

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

5:30 PM –Thursday, January 25, 2024

Former President Donald Trump briefly took to the stand in the defamation damages case between writer E. Jean Carroll and himself.

The jury returned to the New York court on Thursday. In front of the jurors, the 45th president testified for about five minutes in his defense.

Carroll is currently seeking $10 million in damages, claiming that Trump destroyed her reputation.



However, she also admitted that she was being attacked online previously before Trump’s denial.

The former president stuck by his prior claim of never having met Carroll and told the court that he never instructed anyone to hurt her.

“No, I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly, the presidency,” Trump maintained.

Additionally, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, asked her client if he stands by his testimony in his deposition.

“100%, yes,” Trump replied.

Trump’s defense rested its case after his quick testimony. Closing arguments are set to take place on Friday.

The 45th president has already been ordered to pay Carroll $5 million dollars.

