Trump Blames Kentucky Gov. Loss On ‘Stench Of Mitch McConnell’

OAN’s James Meyers

1:46 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

After Democrat Andy Beshear was re-elected to be Governor of Kentucky, former President Donald Trump said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was for the GOP loss.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump blamed the “stench” of McConnell (R-Ky.) as the reason for Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s (R-Ky.) loss to Beshear (D-Ky.).

He said Cameron’s relationship with McConnell was “too much to bear” and said Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and McConnell are “Kryptonite for Republican Candidates.”

“Daniel Cameron lost because he couldn’t alleviate the stench of Mitch McConnell. I told him early that’s a big burden to overcome,” Trump said. “McConnell and Romney are Kryptonite for Republican Candidates. I moved him up 25 Points, but the McConnell relationship was ‘too much to bear.’ Tate Reeves, on the other hand, surged to a win for Governor in Mississippi after my involvement. Congratulations to Tate!”

McConnell last won re-election to the Senate in 2020 by nearly 20% over his well-funded Democrat challenger.

Trump won Kentucky in the 2020 presidential election by a staggering 25 points, while Beshear defeated Cameron by nearly five full points.

Additionally, Democrats had a victorious night, picking up major wins in Virginia and Ohio. This comes a year out from the pivotal 2024 presidential election.

