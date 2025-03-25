Trump Backs Waltz After Accidental Yemen Operation Leak

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2025 as, seated from L to R, Vice Presient JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and standing, special envoy to Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellog (R) and NATO ambassador nominee Matthew Whitaker (C) look on. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:28 AM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

President Donald Trump stood by and supported National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Tuesday, just a day after it came to light that he accidentally brought in the Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief on deliberations discussing striking the Houthis earlier this month in Yemen.

Advertisement

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” the president told NBC News in a brief interview Tuesday.

The 47th president added that the addition of Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat, which included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had “no impact at all” on the March 15th airstrikes in Yemen, which Trump described as “perfectly successful.”

Meanwhile, speculation began to increase that Waltz’s position could be in jeopardy after the leaked plans, but the Trump administration has repeatedly shown confidence in Waltz’s ability to get the job done.

Additionally, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a separate statement Tuesday morning, saying that no “war plans” or “classified documents” were sent on the Signal channel.

“The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different platforms for President Trump’s top officials to communicate as safely and efficiently as possible,” Leavitt wrote on X. “Obviously, this is forcing him to answer for what happened,” another source said Tuesday of Waltz.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, posted online that both Waltz and Hegseth should resign, writing on X: “When the stakes are this high, incompetence is not an option.”

However, a source familiar with the matter in the Trump administration said that “Trump knows not to give an inch to left-wing radicals. They just want a scalp, and if he gives them his NSA, they’ll just move on to his cabinet.”

This came after Goldberg wrote on Monday that he was invited to a group chat on Signal by Waltz. The National Security Council confirmed the group messaging was authentic.

Goldberg’s bombshell story showed that he connected with Waltz on Signal March 11th, and was added to a chat called “Houthi PC small group.”

Experts think the reason behind why Goldberg was added to the chat was because his Signal profile name “JG” is the same initials as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who frequently attends National Security Council meetings.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Goldberg could not explain how he was a suggested contact on Waltz’s phone.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!