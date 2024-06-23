Trump Backs Pastor Mark Burns for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District 

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP Pastor Mark Burns speaks during a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Travis County Exposition Center on August 23, 2016 in Austin, Texas. / AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:30 PM – Sunday, June 23, 2024

Donald Trump has endorsed Pastor Mark Burns for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social, endorsing the pastor for the upcoming election.

“Pastor Mark Burns is running hard for South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He has been with me right from the beginning, in 2016, and even earlier than that. Mark wanted me to run long before it was fashionable.”

“In Congress, Mark will help me secure the border, stop illegal immigration, uphold the rule of law, grow the economy, and protect and defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued.

He then called Burns a fighter and said he would not let South Carolinians down.

Burns, a pastor and televangelist, was among the first to support Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He is a pastor at Harvest Praise & Worship Center and also spent six years as a member of the National Guard of the South Carolina Army.

The South Carolina GOP primary will take place on June 25th, where Burns will be facing Republican opponent Sheri Biggs.

