Trump Backs Johnson For House Speaker, Criticizes Democrats: ‘It Was a Disaster!’

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks with reporters at the US Capitol, in Washington, DC on December 20, 2024. The US House of Representatives voted December 20, 2024 to avert a government shutdown with just hours to spare, with Democrats joining Republicans to advance a funding bill keeping the lights on through mid-March. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:22 AM – Monday, December 30, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump put his endorsement behind Mike Johnson for House speaker on Monday after turmoil took place over government funding this month that caused chaos among Republicans and questioned his leadership bid.

Advertisement

This comes after Trump and Johnson (R-La.) clashed over the Speaker’s decision to not suspend the nation’s debt ceiling, but still threw his support behind Johnson to retain the gavel in January.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man,” the incoming president posted on Truth Social. “He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

Meanwhile, Trump’s endorsement could play a major factor for Johnson, who can only afford a handful of GOP opposition and still be elected Speaker.

Johnson can’t afford to lose more than one Republican vote for Speaker, assuming every member is present for the vote.

The signal of support came at the end of a post in which Trump flaunted his electoral victory and took swipes at Democrats for running a “very expensive ‘sinking ship,’” and “embracing DOJ & FBI WEAPONIZATION against their political opponent, ME.” “BUT IT DIDN’T WORK, IT WAS A DISASTER!!!” Trump said. “LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration.”

At the time, Trump had hoped to tie federal spending to an elimination of the debt limit, along with Tesla founder Elon Musk and other fiscal lawmakers in the House Republican conference to get rid of earlier drafts of the funding bill.

On December 20th, Congress passed a much smaller version of the new legislation, which excluded the debt ceiling provision, while still cutting other costly provisions.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!