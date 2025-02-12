Trump-Backed Candidate Karrin Taylor Robson Announces Run For Arizona Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson speaks at a campaign rally on August 01, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:50 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

GOP businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson has officially announced her bid for Arizona’s gubernatorial position in 2026.

On Wednesday, Robson announced her bid while highlighting President Donald Trump’s endorsement, linking herself to the president and commending his “tough-on-the-border” policies.

“President Trump is back in the White House, and he means business. Arizona needs a strong governor who will help President Trump lock down our border,” says a narrator in a one-minute ad for Taylor Robson posted on her social platform X account.

Robson’s advertisement notably played a clip of Trump when he was in Arizona in December. In the clip, the 47th president suggested he would support her gubernatorial campaign if decided to run.

In the ad, she is also touted as being “tough as nails on illegal immigration” in addition to knowing “how to create jobs.”

The narrator continues: “Karrin Taylor Robson is answering President Trump’s call!”

This is Robson’s second run for Arizona governor. She previously ran in 2022, losing to Republican Trump ally Kari Lake in the GOP primary.

