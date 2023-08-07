Trump Attorney Says He Would ‘Love To See’ Jan. 6 Trial On TV

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:58 PM – Monday, August 7, 2023

One of Donald Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro, stated that he would “love to see” the January 6th trial televised, insisting that Americans deserve to see the proceedings take place.

Lauro appeared on Fox News on Sunday.

He argued that, by not allowing cameras in federal courtrooms, prosecutors and President Biden’s Administration as a whole were trying to hide information from the public and that he wants to see the trial televised.

“I personally would love to see that,” Lauro said. “I’m convinced the Biden administration does not want the American people to see the truth. They acted on it by filing this protective order, which is an effort to keep important information about this case from the press.”

During the hearing last week, Trump pleaded not-guilty to four federal charges regarding his alleged involvement to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

In light of threats made by the former president on social media, Special Counsel Jack Smith urged the federal judge presiding over Trump’s case to issue a protective order for evidence.

However, Lauro argued that the threats cited by Smith was his client’s method of responding in a “political way.”

“This is the problem with bringing a political prosecution in a political season,” Lauro said. “President Trump was responding in a political way to some of his political opponents. And the Biden administration wants the judge to put in place an order that will prevent the press from obtaining exculpatory and material information that might be relevant to these proceedings.”

He reiterated that the Biden Administration wants to deprive Americans the ability to understand more about the proceedings. Even though cameras are banned from federal courtrooms, some argue that they should allow further transparency in court proceedings.

On the flip side, those in favor of the restriction say a televised trial could impact witness testimony as well as jurors’ decision-making.

