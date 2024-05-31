Trump Attorney Not Surprised By Jury’s Verdict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) appears in court with his attorney Todd Blanche during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 26, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

2:37 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

Donald Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche has revealed that he is not surprised that it took a jury less than 10-hours to convict a former president of felony crimes for the first time in history.

During an interview on Friday, Blanche said the verdict was what his legal team was expecting and that the goal has always been to quickly vindicate by an appeal.

Blanche blames the jury’s guilty decision on Judge Merchan. He said that Merchan did not allow a lot of the defense’s evidence, including the tax records of some of the witnesses, to be used during the trial.

He also mentioned that disgruntled former Trump attorney Michael Cohen should never be relied on to convict anyone.

Even though Blanche wasn’t surprised by the verdict, he was surprised by how Trump handled it in the moment.

“I still am today shocked at how he reacted in a very positive way,” he said. “There’s this public persona of President Trump. He was stronger than everybody around him. I mean, everybody saw when we walked out of the courtroom, he huddled with everybody. That wasn’t us telling him what to do. That was him giving us confidence. It really was of what he knew he needed to do and what he needed to say.”

Blanche confidently said they will win on appeal which he can file for at Trump’s sentencing on July 11th.

