Trump Appoints Sean Curran As New Secret Service Director

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Sean Curran is pictured above – on Trump’s left side (viewer’s right side). (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:00 PM – Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Sean Curran was named director of the U.S. Secret Service by President Trump on Wednesday.

Appointing someone to head the Secret Service does not require Senate confirmation, unlike other cabinet positions or the FBI director role.

According to a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that Curran is “a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.”

Curran reportedly jumped to cover Trump on stage during the first attempt on his life on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, after serving as the special agent in charge of his security detail for four years. He was also in charge of 85 employees as the former president’s personal guard.

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump stated on Wednesday.

Curran began working for the agency in September 2001, and on December 29th, he was elevated to the position of deputy special agent in command of the Presidential Protective Detail. Protecting the current president and the first family is the responsibility of that team — and it has hundreds of agents working for them.

Curran will take over for Ronald L. Rowe, who has been acting director since former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July after receiving harsh criticism for her agency’s failure to stop a would-be assassin from targeting Trump during the Butler campaign rally. She was also condemned for the agency’s inability to stop the fatal shooting of rally-goer Cory Comperatore, 50, as well as the gunshot injuries of two other rally-goers who were rushed to the hospital after the incident.

