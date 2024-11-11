Trump Appoints Elise Stefanik As U.S. Ambassador To The UN

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

8:22 AM – Monday, November 11, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump confirms he will nominate pro-Israel New York Representative Elise Stefanik to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump, says in a statement to The New York Post.

Stefanik has confirmed that she will accept the offer from the 47th president.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik told The Post. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.” “President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad,” she told The Post. “America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek.”

Meanwhile, Stefanik will come on as the UN has faced heavy criticism from conservatives, including the fact that the world’s dictatorships, such as China and Cuba serve as reps on the Human Rights Council, while the General Assembly routinely passes measures critical of Israel by lopsided margins.

Additionally, the UN has faced heavy fire for its response to the Israel-Hamas war and has faced accusations that members of its organizations actively took part in Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

During Trump’s first term, he ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) and end the annual $450 million U.S. contribution over the WHO failing to effectively investigate the origins in China over the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, President Joe Biden later rejoined the organization during his administration.

Trump previously announced that his campaign chairwoman Susie Wiles will be his White House chief of staff, but has not yet announced any other members of his Cabinet or other senior White House roles.

“The work ahead is immense as we see antisemitism skyrocketing coupled with four years of catastrophically weak U.S. leadership that significantly weakened our national security and diminished our standing in the eyes of both allies and adversaries,” Stefanik said in her statement. “I stand ready to advance President Donald J. Trump’s restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations. “

With Stefanik leaving the House now, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) by law must call a special election within 10 days of the seat’s vacancy to be held within another 70-80 days. The Republican nominee in that election will be chosen by county GOP chairs rather than by a primary.

Stefanik was also re-elected Tuesday receiving over 63% of the vote.

