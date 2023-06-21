Trump appointed judge to oversee Hunter Biden case

Americans in New York City are torn on whether Hunter Biden’s international dealings should be a fair concern for voters as President Joe Biden seeks re-election. (Getty images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

3:42 PM – Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika will be presiding over the case brought by the Justice Department against Hunter Biden.

Noreika was a former patent lawyer in Delaware, but had gained the support of the Democrat senators from Delaware after being nominated by former President Donald Trump in December 2017. The Senate maintains a long-standing blue strip tradition where nominees must have the support of the senators in their home state in order to move forward in their nomination for district court seats.

After gaining the support of the senators in her state, she was confirmed by the Senate in August 2018.

Federal records showed that Noreika had donated more than $15,000 to political candidates, both Republicans and Democrats, dating back to 1999.

In 2008, she had donated $1,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign for Democrat Nomination. She had later also donated $2,300 to the 2008 Republican nominee, then-Arizona Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.).

She also donated $2,500 towards Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) presidential campaign in 2012, supported Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in his 2014 campaign, and $1,000 to Senator Rick Santorum (R-Penn.) in 2005. She had also given $1000 to the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) in 2009.

In March, Noreika had also presided over the lawsuit brought against Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) by the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden had dropped off his laptop hard drive in 2019.

The Justice Department had announced on Tuesday that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and had also made a deal to resolve the felony firearms charge he was facing. A sentence of probation for the two tax misdemeanors has also been recommended by the Justice Department, although Noreika will have the final say on the sentencing.

A court date has not yet been set for Hunter Biden.

