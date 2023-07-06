Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, valet to former U.S. President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in federal charges filed against Trump, arrives with Lawyer, Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on July 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

11:28 AM – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Walt Nuata, has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to his handling of classified documents on Thursday.

Waltine “Walt” Nauta, an aide to 45th President Donald Trump, is facing six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and corruptly concealing documents and making false representations, waved the formal reading of the indictment. His attorney proceeded to enter his not-guilty plea and then asked for a jury trial.

Nauta was represented by Attorney Sasha Dadan, a former public defender and a member of the St. Lucie County Association of Defense Lawyers, and Stanley Woodward who is based out of Washington, D.C. and who has experience with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Nauta, who had begun working for President Trump in 2021, was on surveillance video moving boxes of classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

After the indictment of President Trump last month by special counsel Jack Smith, Nauta was present in federal court and at the Versailles Restaurant in Miami alongside the 45th president.

The arraignment of Nauta has already been rescheduled twice due to him not being able to secure a Florida-based attorney as well as his inability to travel at the time due to flight cancellations and delays.

The arraignment hearing at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in downtown Miami lasted a little more than five minutes

