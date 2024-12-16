Trump Adviser Alex Bruesewitz Faints Mid-Speech During NYC Young Republican Gala, Still Hospitalized 

US political strategist Alex Bruesewitz (C) is escorted backstage after collapsing on stage while speaking during the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani’s Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:55 PM – Monday, December 16, 2024

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz fainted on stage on Sunday during a speech at the New York Young Republican Club Gala. He is currently still in the hospital.

On Sunday night, Bruesewitz, 27, fainted mid-speech after he began noticeably “slurring” his words.

“I’m forgetting my words,” he said, before toppling forward over the lectern.

Raheem Kassam, a former senior aide to British politician Nigel Farage, appeared on stage later to ease attendees’ nerves.

“I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz and you know what he said to me? He goes, ‘Did I at least look cool?’” Kassam said.

“I said, ‘Alex, you used gravity like I’ve seen nobody use gravity before in their lives,’” he joked. “But he’s recuperating back there, so give him a big cheer so he’ll hear you.”

On Monday, Bruesewitz’s lawyer, Joseph D. McBride, posted on X, explaining that Bruesewitz was still admitted to the hospital and that he was going through a series of tests.

“He is still admitted to a hospital in New York, where he has undergone a series of tests. Please keep this young fighter in your thoughts and prayers,” McBride wrote.

Bruesewitz also reportedly fainted a second time after arriving to the hospital, according to two sources familiar with the incident who reached out to the press.

