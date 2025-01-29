Trump Admin. To Revoke Student Visas For Anti-Israel ‘Hamas Sympathizers’

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a tent encampment during a demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus on April 22, 2024 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:59 PM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to deport foreign students who took part in anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protests on U.S. college campuses, as his crackdown on anti-Semitism across the nation commences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also become the first foreign leader to make a visit to the White House under the new Trump administration.

A new executive order will target “resident aliens, including students with visas,” who broke laws during protests following the October 7th, 2023 attacks on Israel — which were committed by the Islamist terrorist group Hamas.

A fact sheet describing the plans states that Trump will order the Justice Department to “aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism, and violence against American Jews.”

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump says in the fact sheet. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

This comes after many American universities, including Columbia University in New York, became the site of numerous anti-Israel protests last year — as the Israel-Hamas war raged on.

Many Jewish students had reported feeling uncomfortable and that they were being harassed by pro-Palestine protesters while walking on campus, all the while spending a large sum of money in order to get a higher education at a prestigious school. In fact, some Jewish students even had fears that they may be assaulted during the contentious time.

At the time, pro-Palestine students involved in the protests had made outrageous demands to their school board and school president — like that their university sever financial ties with Jewish or pro-Israel donors, while demanding that the U.S. end its ally support of Israel.

Now, Trump’s newest order gives leaders of U.S. government agencies and departments a maximum of 60 days to provide the White House with recommendations on how to identify anti-Semitic threats.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is currently pushing Israel and Hamas to keep its ceasefire in place. Netanyahu expressed confidence in Trump to help the process go more smoothly and quickly. Now, the more difficult second phase is reportedly set to begin next Monday.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you [Trump] for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages,” the Israeli PM stated earlier this month. “I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza.”

The president signed an executive order last week calling for the removal of foreign visa holders who “advocate for, aid or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.”

During a rally in New Jersey last year, Trump promised: “When I am President, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals. And if you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you.”

Since the ceasefire announcement between the two sides involved in the ongoing war efforts, college protests have reportedly “calmed down.”

