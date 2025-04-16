Trump Admin Refers N.Y. AG Letitia James For Possible Mortgage Fraud Prosecution

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:46 PM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte issued a letter on Tuesday alleging that New York Attorney General Letitia James “falsified records” to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia as her “principal residence” in 2023, when she was serving as New York’s prosecutor.

“On August 17, 2023, Ms. James granted Ms. Shamice Thompson-Hairston power of attorney to make a Virginia property her ‘principal residence,'” Pulte wrote. “And on August 30 and 31, 2023, through her attorney, Ms. James purchased this property in Norfolk, VA. In a Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Form 3047 and in mortgage documents, she reaffirmed this would be her primary residence, despite being a statewide public office holder in the state of New York at that same time and primarily residing in the state of New York.”

According to the New York Post, James’s transaction happened weeks before she began her civil trial against President Donald Trump on the grounds that it over-inflated the values of its properties, which was a case that ended in a $454 million judgement.

Pulte cited a property in Virginia that James allegedly claimed as her principal residence and a property in New York she claimed as a four-unit structure instead of five, which he said could mean she was able to get a different and more favorable loan.

He also alleged that in 1983, James and her father signed a mortgage stating they were “husband and wife” in order to secure a home mortgage. Then, on May 4, 2000, Ms. James was listed again as husband and wife’ in documents. While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications.”

Pulte stated that James could be liable for criminal charges ranging from “wire fraud” to “mail fraud,” “bank fraud,” “false statements to a financial institution,” “and/or other relevant state and federal laws.”

In response, a spokesperson for James’ office said Wednesday morning that she has been “focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are.” On Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social that James was “a totally corrupt politician,” and “should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY.” “Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office,” he added.

James brought forth a civil fraud suit against the president, Trump Organization, and its senior leadership in 2022, frequently sitting in the courtroom throughout the proceedings and celebrating the prosecution of Trump in the Manhattan criminal trial over the 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In 2025, James has led at least five legal actions against the Trump administration, which included leading a group of state attorneys general to sue the federal government to halt the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) access to the Treasury Department’s internal systems, and another lawsuit related to the Trump administration slashing grant funding to research institutions and universities.

