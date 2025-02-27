Trump Admin Orders Federal Agencies To Submit Reorganization Plans, Brace For Mass Firings

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (out of frame) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:55 AM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Trump administration issued a memo Wednesday to all federal agencies saying it needs to prepare “reorganization plans” to get ready for more downsizing.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo to all agency leaders with guidance on how to go about reducing their workforce.

This is another step forward to help carry out President Donald Trump’s executive order entitled “Implementing The President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Workforce Optimization Initiative.”

The memo also noted that the agencies have to submit these plans by March 13th and to prepare for “reductions in force.”

“Agencies should also seek to consolidate areas of the agency organization chart that are duplicative; consolidate management layers where unnecessary layers exist; seek reductions in components and positions that are non-critical; implement technological solutions that automate routine tasks while enabling staff to focus on higher-value activities; close and/or consolidate regional field offices to the extent consistent with efficient service delivery; and maximally reduce the use of outside consultants and contractors,” the document said. “When taking these actions, agencies should align closures and/or relocation of bureaus and offices with agency return-to-office actions to avoid multiple relocation benefit costs for individual employees.”

The memo did outline some exclusions, including positions “necessary to meet law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement, or public safety responsibilities.”

The first phase includes submitting lists of agency divisions and employees performing functions not mandated by law or regulation who are not considered essential employees during government shutdowns.

For the second phase, OMB and OPM are asking for an outline of “a positive vision for more productive, efficient agency operations going forward.” Those are due no later than April 14th and should be implemented by September 30th.

Additionally, the information requested includes an agency’s proposed organizational chart and confirmation that it has reviewed all employees’ job descriptions, recent performance reports, length of service and veterans’ status.

The message comes after a series of directives from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that have caused government agencies to scramble since its creation via an executive order from the president on Inauguration Day.

DOGE, which is run by Elon Musk, has been going through multiple agencies to find wasteful government spending and has identified thousands of jobs that are considered redundant or unnecessary.

This past weekend, Musk posted on X that all federal employees had received an email with the subject line “What did you do last week?” and directed recipients to list five bullet points by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday or be fired.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump suggested that they would be taking another look at the one million people who did not respond to the email. However, he did admit some may have not responded to the nature of their work.

Those who didn’t respond “are on the bubble,” he said, adding, “maybe they’re gonna be gone.”

