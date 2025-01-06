Trump Admin Chief Of Staff Warns She Won’t Tolerate ‘Drama’ Or ‘Backbiting’ In White House

(Center-left) Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets with senior campaign consultant Susie Wiles on October 20, 2024 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images) / (R) Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while traveling in Las Vegas for a series of events. He is quarantining in Delaware, according to the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:20 PM – Monday, January 6, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, issued a stark warning that she will not tolerate any “drama” in the West Wing during Trump’s second term.

Wiles played a critical role in Trump’s 2025 campaign, operating as the co-campaign manager, and she has become one of Trump’s most trusted advisors.

“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” she asserted. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”

“To my core, I believe in teamwork. Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative, and focused on our shared goals, isn’t working in the West Wing,” Wiles stated. “It’s not magic — set goals and timelines for me and the team and then work to exceed them. Simple, yes, but this worked quite nicely on the campaign.”

Wiles pointed to Trump’s first administration, which she says was full of “impeachment attempts and other witch hunts,” in addition to disloyalty, as conduct that she will not tolerate as she steps into the role of chief of staff. She is also the first woman to serve in that position in United States history.

“I have every hope that the 47 administration will not have the same number of attempts to put sand in the gears. We are off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days,” Wiles continued, stating that Trump has a better understanding on how “Washington institutions work.”

The incoming White House chief of staff went on to reveal that Trump’s second administration will differ from his first, as Trump emphasizes the “need to have people who are serving to be both competent and loyal.”

During his first term, Trump previously explained that he encountered a number of officials who were not successfully carrying out their duties or others that simply “did not have what it takes” to work in their role. However, after firing these officials, some turned to mainstream media outlets to personally condemn Trump and accuse him of “falsehoods,” in his own words, without providing any evidence.

According to NBC News, eight current and former White House sources told the press that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had damaged morale in the West Wing by disparaging Trump’s intelligence and portraying himself as the nation’s savior in remarks to aides, which came off as delusional, narcissistic, and disloyal.

“He says stuff you can’t believe,” stated one former White House official, according to NBC News. “He’ll say it and you think, ‘That is not what you should be saying.'”

In interviews in October 2024, Kelly, a retired Marine General, even characterized Trump’s management style as “dictatorial,” “fascist,” and empathetically deficient, proving that his firing went to his head and damaged his ego.

Wiles continued, explaining how this next term is being carried out.

“He engaged fully with hiring,” Wiles stated. “He interviewed the Cabinet leadership, and made it clear his priorities for White House and agency staff. We set timelines and held ourselves accountable for the deadlines we set. President Trump 47 will have the finest public servants available with great work ethic, a demonstrated ability to break down bureaucratic walls to help hold the bloated federal workforce accountable, have fealty to the conservative and common-sense principles that President Trump ran – and won – on, and be determined to make a difference during their time serving. We are cognizant of a turning clock – much to do.”

Trump has praised Wiles for her strong leadership skills and humility as she refused to speak on Election Night despite Trump giving her the green light to get on stage and take the spotlight.

“Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you!” Trump stated on Election Night. “The Ice Maiden. We call her the Ice Maiden.”

Wiles added that the most critical period of the incoming administration is between the inauguration and the 2026 midterms as Republicans are fully in control of the House, the Senate, and the Oval Office.

