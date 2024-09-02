Trudeau Changes Tune On Relaxed Immigration Policies In Unison With Harris

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:50 AM – Monday, September 2, 2024

U.S. lawmakers are putting pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tighten the country’s relaxed migrant worker program, citing concerns of illegal immigration from the northern border.

“U.S. lawmakers are calling to harden the northern border with Canada because of the fears of illegal migration from Canada,” stated Glenn Cowan, the founder and chief executive of the security company, One9.

Trudeau has also faced domestic backlash as a result of its relaxed policies on immigration, a stark contrast from Trudeau’s previous stance, boasting about the influx of cheap labor.

“Two years ago, in the aftermath of the pandemic and facing severe labor shortages, we adjusted the program for temporary foreign workers. That’s what the business community needed,” Trudeau stated. “But today’s economy is very different from it was two years ago. Inflation has started to come down. Employment is higher. We no longer need as many temporary foreign workers.”

Trudeau continues to backtrack his unpopular immigrant stance as he faces a deficit in the polls ahead of next year’s election, stating he was “looking at the various [migration] streams to make sure, as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration but also responsible in the way we integrate and make pathways for success.”

Additionally, under Trudeau’s new proposal, low-wage workers eligible for Canadian companies to hire would be reduced by 10%-20%, with further announcement of restrictions also expected to follow later this year.

Trudeau’s change in tune follows lockstep in unison with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s new, more aggressive stance on immigration, as millions have illegally poured into the United States under President Joe Biden’s administration.

