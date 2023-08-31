Truck-Ramming Attack Leaves 1 Israeli Soldier Dead, 6 Injured

Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a Palestinian ramming attack near West Bank Maccabim checkpoint, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:30 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

On Thursday, an Israeli soldier was murdered and six others were injured in a truck-ramming incident at a checkpoint in the West Bank close to the Israeli city of Modiin. However, security personnel later shot and killed the driver responsible for the attack.

On Thursday morning, a 41-year-old Palestinian, identified as Tahaer Daras, was driving a white truck that pulled up to Route 433’s Maccabim checkpoint, according to the Israel Defense Forces’ primary investigation.

The Palestinian killed one person in the truck-ramming attack who was identified as Sergeant Maxim Mulchanov, a lone soldier with Israeli citizenship who was originally from Ukraine.

The military refers to “lone soldiers” as troops whose parents do not live in Israel or who are not supported financially by their parents.

In addition, the terrorist injured a vendor who ran a bagel shop and drove down a number of other Israeli soldiers who were not on duty and were crossing the street to a bus stop.

They were reportedly traveling to a team-building event in Modiin while wearing their uniforms. The soldiers are a part of the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Regiment in the Israel Defense Forces’s (IDF) Artillery Corps.

Following the attack, the Palestinian assailant fled for nearly four miles from the Maccabim checkpoint to the Hashmonaim checkpoint, where he attempted to carry out a second ramming attack. However, security guards stationed at a Hashmonaim checkpoint opened fire at him, where he was shot dead.

The driver had a legal work permit in Israel and used a vehicle with an Israeli license plate that he did not own in order to pursue the ramming, according to an anonymous Israeli military official.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who has served as Minister of Defense in Israel since 2022, made an announcement after receiving an update regarding the tragedy.

“I extend my condolences to the family of the victim of this morning’s vehicular attack and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Gallant said. The defense minister will hold a security assessment. “This was an attack with severe consequences.”

Some of the truck-ramming victims were reportedly transported to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem or Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and the other injured Israelis were assisted by Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance services.

Abdominal damages and injured limbs were some of the reported wounds of the affected victims who survived.

This is a developing story.

