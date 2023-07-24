Trial To Challenge Florida Drag Shows Law Is Scheduled For Next Spring

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

5:06 AM – Monday, July 24, 2023

Recent Florida legislation that prevents drag show venues from admitting children to any adult performance will reportedly not go to trial until the beginning of June 2024.

A filing released in a Tallahassee federal court revealed that the trial will only last two days and will be decided by a judge rather than a jury.

The law, which was introduced by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is currently on hold due to a federal judge issuing a temporary injunction last month. This would prevent the legislation from being enforced until the day of the trial.

The state of Florida appealed the federal judge’s decision.

Last week, United States District Judge Gregory Presnell provided clarification on his issued order, stating that the injunction applied to all Florida venues and not just the restaurant that had originally sued the state challenging the law’s constitutionality.

Any venues found breaking the new law could potentially risk suspension or a revoked license, with the possibility of being fined an additional $5,000 for a first offense and an extra $10,000 for subsequent violations.

The lawsuit was originally brought forth by the owner of a Hamburger Mary’s restaurant and bar in Orlando, Florida, which was known to regularly host drag shows. The performances included “family-friendly performances” that children were permitted to attend.

The owner cited that the law was broad, vague in language, and ultimately violated the First Amendment right to expression and speech.

The governor of Florida has been known to sign legislation that the left regards as “anti-LGBTQ,” with other signed bills prohibiting “gender-affirming care” for minors who identify as transgender, as well as limiting discussion about personal pronouns in schools for children in kindergarten through third grade.

