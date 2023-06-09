Tri-State Senators introduce ‘End Endless Wars Act’

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

6:57 PM – Friday, June 9, 2023

The End Endless Wars Act was introduced by Senator Rand Paul on Thursday. He was joined by fellow Republican Senators Mike Lee, J.D. Vance, and Mike Braun.

Advertisement

Presidents from both Republican and Democrat parties have reportedly used the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) as justification to launch unilateral military operations abroad against targets unrelated to the 9/11 hijackers.

In March, Congress had decided to remove the AUMFs from 1991 and 2002 in a 66-33 vote. The 2001 AUMF was intended to be abolished, but Paul’s amendment to that bill had been rejected in a 9-86 vote.

“If there exists any desire to reclaim our Constitutional power and send a message to the world that we are nation of peace, Congress should pass this bill and repeal the 2001 Authorization for War. After all, the 2001 AUMF never intended to authorize worldwide war, all the time, everywhere, forever,” said Paul (R-Ky.) said.

According to the Kentucky official, he and his co-sponsors will not make it as easy for the United States to continue or initiate wars without constitutional congressional approval.

“No president should have the authority to singlehandedly wage war. We need to return this power to the people and repeal this authorization that has far outlived its’ purpose,” Braun (R-Ind.) said.

On Thursday, Lee (R-Utah) appeared at a conference with his co-sponsors and claimed that the 2001 AUMF is continuing to be used presently, but for conflicts that extend far beyond the borders of Afghanistan.

“Today, we have a defense budget approaching a trillion dollars, we have a military-industrial complex growing richer every day that we remain at war, and we have troops deployed across the world under vague authorities like the 2001 AUMF with no defined mission or objectives set by Congress. The 2001 AUMF has become one of the many instruments of misuse, and it is time for members of Congress to end this authority that keeps us in endless wars,” Lee said.

Lee concluded his statement with sending a message that it was time for members of Congress to revoke “this power that keeps us engaged in never-ending conflicts since the 2001 AUMF has turned into one of many tools of abuse.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts