Travis Tritt boycotts Anheuser-Busch

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:25 PM – Thursday, April 6, 2023

Grammy-winning country star Travis Tritt has declared that he is boycotting Anheuser-Busch in a series of tweets on Thursday.

This comes as Bud Light had debuted a new ad campaign featuring trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. According to Anheuser-Busch, this was to a celebration of Mulvaney’s “365 Days of Girlhood.”

The country star said that other artists are doing the same thing, just not vocally, however, he is not afraid of publicly making his stance known, and does not fear any backlash that might be directed at him as a result.

A graphic displaying various Anheuser-Busch brands, such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Rolling Rock, and others, was also shared by him after an individual on Twitter asked about all other products by the brand.

He also called out a Jack Daniels drag queen advertising campaign.

Tritt clarified that in the 90s when it was still “American-owned,” Anheuser-Busch sponsored him while he was on tour. Since then, he says that the brand has been taken over by Europeans.

in opposition to Bud Light’s polarizing promotion, Tritt joins the likes of Kid Rock who used several Bud Light cases for target practice, sharing a video on social media of him using a rifle on their products.

Of the Mulvaney partnership, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson recently said, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”

