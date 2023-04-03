Trapped workers die at JFK airport

An air traffic control tower is seen at JFK airport on January 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 11:19 PM – Saturday, April 3, 2023

Two employees have reportedly perished on Monday after getting caught in a trench collapse at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

According to the New York City Fire Department, the two workers near the airport’s Terminal 5 were declared dead at the scene and promptly removed by emergency workers.

This is a developing story.

