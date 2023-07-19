Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Receives Criticism For Wearing ‘Antifa Super Soldier’ Shirt

(Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) / Canva edit

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:56 PM – Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas prompted yet another controversy this week, but this time, Thomas was captured in a photograph wearing an ‘Antifa Super Solider’ tank top.

Thomas initially made headlines in 2021 when the swimmer transitioned to identify as a woman and then began easily defeating rival female swimmers.

On Monday, Andy Ngo, editor of The Post Millennial outlet, tweeted a photo screenshot showing Thomas dressed in Antifa-themed apparel, a reference to the anti-fascism movement comprised of extremely far-left militants who have been known to riot, burn down businesses, and threaten violence against those who do not side with their message.

The recently-posted image sparked much controversy and has again raised questions regarding whether transgender swimmers like Thomas should be permitted to compete against biological female competitors.

People questioned if it was impartial for Thomas’s inclusion, since it is scientifically proven that biological men have a physical advantage when it comes to athletics. They even have greater lung capacity, according to the National Institute of Medicine (NIM).

“Males’ lungs are bigger not only in terms of absolute volume, but also in terms of their volume variations,” the NIM said.

Fairness issues were instantly brought to the attention of sports fans and society as a whole.

Since then, swimmers racing against Thomas have expressed their discontent at competing against, as one Virginia Tech swimmer put it, “someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male.”

The controversial athlete has also reportedly made many female swimmers uncomfortable by walking around women’s college locker rooms with his genitalia exposed.

Other viral controversies have arisen as a result of the transgender debate, resulting in significant economic fallout, particularly for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, which have taken a massive hit in lost revenue as a result of a partnership with transgender actor and activist Dylan Mulvaney months ago, which resulted in a whirlwind of social critiques.

