Trans activists send ‘Build-a-Queer’ kits to kids without parental consent

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

4:01 AM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A Florida pro-transgender organization is promoting “Build-A-Queer” kits loaded with tools meant to assist anyone, especially adolescents, in transitioning to their preferred gender.

According to reports, the Jacksonville, Florida-based Queer Trans (QT) Project is providing tips for participants on how to hide the kits from parents and guardians, while also providing free shipments via TikTok and other social media platforms.

The “Build-a-Queer kits” reportedly contain artificial male genitalia, breast binders, condoms, Tampax tampons, tucking tape, and more.

One kit that is no longer offered, called the “Trans Self-Defense Kits,” had been distributed by Thorn, an organization supporting a “self-defense project based in Chicago that works to arm and protect Black & Brown trans folks.” According to the reports, these kits included “a knife, taser, steel baton, pepper spray, and instructions on how to use each weapon.” According to QTP founder Cielo Sunsarae, who is also transgender, Black sex workers were given first priority while they distributed the weapon kits.

Sunsarae outlined in a video how children might, in the name of “privacy,” avoid informing their parents that they have requested the kits.

Sunsarae suggested that minors use a P.O. Box and request for the kits to be delivered to a friend, relative, or teacher’s address, put a different person’s name on the package, or have the packages held at the post office.

The website emphasizes that the supplies are free and accessible for all ages, but the kits for boys and girls who want to transition are customizable.

A further statement from the organization had said that “Those who identif[ied] as Black, indigenous, and/or people of color […] receive[d] 30 minutes of VIP Early Access before the restock […] open[ed] to the general public.”

Whether the government allowed them or not, according to Sunsarae, people who were interested in transitioning would discover the tools and goods to help themselves explore their preferred gender.

Sunsarae testified in March, while displaying a shirt that said “blood on your hands,” against a Florida law that forbade adolescents from undergoing gender-altering procedures including puberty blockers and surgical sex reassignment, which was passed on Wednesday and became a law.

“You fear our fabulous and gay selves, our resilient trans lives,” Sunsarae said. “But more importantly, you fear standing on the human rights side of history because your puppet strings will be cut. And that fear empowers me and everyone here today.”

