Toyota Recalls Over 43K Hybrid SUVs Over Hitch Defects

Toyota shows off their 2023 Sequoia during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place convention center on February 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:15 PM – Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Toyota has announced they are recalling over 43,000 vehicles in the United States over defects that could increase the risk of a car crash.

The car manufacturer recalled 43,395 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrids sold in the U.S. after identifying a fault with the vehicles’ tow hitches.

The resin tow hitch on the Sequoia Hybrids is held in place on the rear bumper with molded clips, the Japanese automaker said.

“Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover,” Toyota said. “Thus, the hitch cover may separate from the vehicle while driving, and be perceived as a road hazard, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.”

Toyota and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encouraged vehicle owners to take their cars to the dealership. The rear bumper will also get modified in connection to that.

The automaker said in a press release that owners “will receive notification advising them that they can mitigate the risk by removing the cover until the improved cover is available.”

Customers can expect letters notifying them of their recalled vehicles by late October.

Additionally, Toyota said it was unsure how many of the recalled vehicles actually have the hitch defect.

Most of the vehicles were sold in the U.S., however, Toyota also recalled close to 2,000 Sequoia Hybrids sold in Central and South America and the Middle East.

In June, Toyota recalled over 100,000 pickup trucks and Lexus cars over serious concerns that machine debris may have been left in the engines during production.

Furthermore, in March, Toyota recalled over 380,000 trucks due to a brake performance issue that could increase the chance of a crash occurring.

