Toyota Recalls Almost 1.9M RAV4s To Fix Batteries

Toyota announced that it is recalling almost 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs in the United States to solve an issue with batteries that can potentially move during hard turns and could generate a fire.

On Wednesday, the automotive company, Toyota, announced that it will be recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs to resolve a problem with 12-volt batteries with smaller top measurements.

The company specifically mentioned that this affected certain vehicles that are 2013-2018 models.

The automotive company stated that if the hold-down clamp is not secured correctly and the car is driven with sharp turns, the battery has potential to move which could create the risk of a fire.

Toyota declared that they are in the process of working on a solution.

Additionally, the automotive company stated that when they solve the problem, dealers will be able to restore the hold-down clamp, battery compartment, and positive terminal cover with new ones free of charge for owners.

By the end of 2023, Toyota plans to have solved the issue and will alert customers of the available replacement.

“Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns,” Toyota announced. “The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit.”

The automotive company did not mention whether the particular problem had generated any fires, crashes, or injuries.

Toyota added that those with the impacted vehicles can input their car information number or license plate number on the Toyota website or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website for recalls.

