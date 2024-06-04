Toyota Recalls 100,000 Pickup Trucks, Luxury SUVs Amid Engine Stalling Issues

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)



OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:20 PM – Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Toyota will be recalling approximately 100,000 pickup trucks and nearly 3,500 Lexus LX 600 luxury SUVs due to an issue that could dangerously cause engines to lose power while driving.

Surfacing reports have stated that in some of the engines, debriefs from the manufacturing process may have been accidentally left inside, which can cause rough running and, in some cases, the engine to stall while driving.

According to Toyota, the vehicles in question consist of 2022 and 2023 model year Tundras and LX 600s, and only ones that are gasoline-powered versions, not hybrids.

However, Toyota has not decided on a solution yet.

By the end of July, owners of the potentially-impacted cars will reportedly receive a letter from Toyota that will inform them that the company is actively working on a fix and what Toyota’s plan is.

Owners will then receive instructions to bring the car to a Toyota dealer for free repair[s], once a repair plan has been determined.

