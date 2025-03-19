Tim Walz: ‘Takes Great Pleasure’ In Watching Tesla Stocks Go Down, ‘MAGA Men’ Are Scared Of His Masculinity

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:38 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has stated that he “takes great pleasure” in the fact that Tesla stocks are down.

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, Walz (D-Minn.) revealed that he checks the value of Tesla’s stock when he wants to feel better, which has declined over 40% in 2025 so far.

“Some of you know this, on the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping,” Walz said during a Tuesday town hall in Wisconsin. “And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off.”

“I’m not a vindictive person or anything but I take great pleasure in the fact that this guy’s life is going to get very, very difficult,” Walz also remarked about Musk, the Tribune reported.

This comes as Musk’s political involvement in the Trump administration has prompted pushback and ongoing attacks from critics who have held demonstrations and, in some cases, vandalized Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships. Some left-wing customers of Tesla have even sold off their cars in order to protest the GOP.

Additionally, some Tesla owners have decided to put bumper stickers on their Tesla’s displaying messages like: “I bought it before Elon went nuts.”

During an interview with the podcast “This is Gavin Newsom,” Walz said that “MAGA men” are scared of his masculinity.

“It just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me — that I wasn’t like masculine enough in their vision. Like, I would have never believed this,” Walz said. “I saw Fox News did, like, a couple days because I used a straw, and I’m like, ‘Hell, man, how else do you drink a milkshake type of thing?’ But they focused on it obsessively, which I think, again, is their obsession, their weirdness.”

“We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality, you know? But their whole thing was is that they spent all their time — these guys on Fox News — that Walz is gay, he’s not masculine, you know?” he continued. “And he doesn’t coach football the way he should.”

