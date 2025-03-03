Tim Walz Considering Presidential Comeback In 2028: ‘I’ll Do Whatever It Takes’

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at the 46th International Convention of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

12:27 PM – Monday, March 3, 2025

Failed former Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has suggested that he could pull off a major “political comeback,” except this time, Walz is reportedly striving to compete for the highest position — the United States’ commander-in-chief.

Walz announced that he’s “considering” a potential run for president in 2028.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) recently ran as the vice presidential candidate alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since their crushing defeat on election day, where the Democrat duo failed to win a single swing state, the two have reportedly only spoken “a couple times,” according to The New Yorker. It is unclear why the Democrat Party and Harris’ campaign team selected Walz as her running mate.

As Walz previously speculated on the future of the Democrat party, he left the door open for a potential comeback to the national scene; however, he suggested prior that he had no intentions to run for a top role.

“Look, I never had an ambition to be President or Vice-President. I was honored to be asked,” he stated.

“If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are, like, ‘Dude we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that,” Walz continued. “If I think I could offer something … I would certainly consider that.”

“I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me.”

Walz later expressed that the 2024 defeat, with President Donald Trump coming out on top, is “one I’ll take with me to the grave.”

“As [an] old white guy who ran for vice president, you’ll land on your feet pretty well. But I still struggle with it … when I see Medicaid cuts happening, when I see LGBTQ folks being demonized, when I see some of this happening, that’s what weighs on me personally.” As of March 3rd, 2025, no cuts have been made to Medicaid in the U.S. — according to the California Health Care Foundation.

Meanwhile, online users took to social media to express their thoughts on a potential Walz comeback.

“Ah, good ole Tampon Tim,” wrote Lt. Col. Reagan.

“As a Democrat, I can’t begin to express how unexciting a prospect this is,” another user responded.

“The chance of that asteroid hitting earth in 2032 has a better shot than Tim Walz becoming president in 2028,” a third user added.

Recently, the Minnesota governor has been preoccupied with expressing his support for Ukraine, recently stating that President Trump “embarrassed the United States on the world stage” after he asked Zelensky to leave the Oval Office during a Friday meeting. Meanwhile, Trump supporters argue that the Ukrainian president was the first to disrespect Trump and that Trump held his ground well in the exchange.

Walz is currently serving his second term in office as governor of Minnesota. He spent 12 years in Congress prior to winning the gubernatorial bid in 2018.

