Tiger Woods Joins Trump For Black History Month Celebration, Announces Kobe Bryant Statue In National Garden Of American Heroes

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:41 PM – Thursday, February 20, 2025

President Donald Trump hosted a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Thursday, surprising the enthusiastic crowd with a special appearance by the “incredible” golfer Tiger Woods.

During the event, Trump discussed his plans for the United States’ 250th anniversary and he reiterated his vision for a National Garden of American Heroes — which he first introduced during his first term in office.

After being introduced by Trump, the famous golfer entered the packed room to chants of “Tiger! Tiger!”

Woods also wore his Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he received from the GOP president back in 2019.

Woods was reportedly at the White House for a second meeting with the president to discuss the “reunification of golf.” He was joined by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, player director Adam Scott, and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

When addressing the crowd of over 500 people at the Black History Month reception, Trump stated that one of the reasons that he is president today is because of the Black vote. Compared to 2020, Trump doubled his standing with Black male voters.

Trump also criticized former President Joe Biden at the reception, noting that the Democrat administration focused solely on the historical slavery aspect, in relation to Black Americans, coming off as pitying them while virtue signaling, rather than the strength and achievements of Black Americans.

“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played in the immoral cause of another date, 1776,” Trump said.

During his first term in office, in a June 2020 executive order, Trump outlined his plans to throw the largest and most inclusive anniversary observance in the nation’s history in honor of America’s 250th birthday in 2026. However, the plan for the project was squashed soon after Biden took office.

In one of his first executive orders since returning back to the White House, Trump made sure that the project was back on and announced the creation of Task Force 250.

One of the highlights of America 250, what the celebration is being called, will be the National Garden of American Heroes.

“We’re going to be doing a garden of American heroes … under the executive order I signed last month, this new, beautiful outdoor statue park … it’s going to be unbelievable,” he added. “We’re picking the final sites now. It’s between various states that want it very badly. We’ll honor hundreds of our greatest Americans ever lived, including countless Black American icons.”

While the 47th president has not revealed the identities of the 250 individuals that will be honored with statues, he gave a sneak peek and announced to the crowd that “Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King, Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant” will all be featured in the garden.

“During Black history month we pay tribute to these heroes and so many others, not simply because they’re Black heroes, but also because they are truly American heroes,” Trump stated.

