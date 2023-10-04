Tiger King’s Doc Antle Gets Suspended Sentence For Wildlife Trafficking

(Photo via Horry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:30 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

After being found guilty of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, an animal trainer who appeared on the popular Netflix series Tiger King, was given a two-year sentence with probation.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the attorney general, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was also prohibited from possessing and trading in exotic wild animals in the state for five years.

In order to showcase and profit from the endangered lion pups in his South Carolina zoo, Antle was charged with purchasing them unlawfully in Frederick County, Virginia.

In June, a jury found him guilty on two felony charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to trade in wildlife. He could have spent up to 20 years behind bars.

Myrtle Beach Safari owner Antle appeared in the notable Netflix documentary miniseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which was centered on tiger breeders.

The profitable petting zoo at Myrtle Beach Safari, according to the prosecution, encouraged Antle to have a regular supply of juvenile lion cubs on hand.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, he allegedly took part in illicit cub trades.

According to Miyares, the case’s prosecution sends a loud and unambiguous message.

“In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers,” Miyares said.

