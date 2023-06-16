Thousands protest Dodgers’ Pride Night honoring Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Protesters hold signs at a Catholics for Catholics event in response to the Dodgers’ Pride Night event including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:10 PM – Friday, June 16, 2023

Thousands of religious protestors gathered in front of Dodger Stadium to hold a “prayerful procession” in response to the major league team honoring a LGBTQ+ nun group on Pride Night.

On Friday, the religious organization, Catholics for Catholics, held a four-hour “prayerful procession” leading up to the Los Angeles Dodgers game vs. the San Francisco Giants.

“All are welcome to join this event in reparation for the offenses committed against our Lord Jesus Christ and against all Christians by ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,'” Catholics for Catholics said in a statement.

According to their website, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of self-described queer and trans “nuns” who focus on philanthropic work while using “humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Their invitation be a part of the 10th annual Dodgers Pride Night first made headlines after Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) accused the organization of mocking Catholics and Christians. The Dodgers took heat for inviting the LGBTQ+ nun group to be honored at Pride Night. So much so, that the groups invitation was initially receded.

However, less than two weeks later, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were once again extended an invitation to be a part of the event due to blowback from lawmakers and LGBTQ+ groups. The Los Angeles Dodgers also apologized to the organization.

On Friday evening, Rubio released a video where he talked about how the Dodgers decision to include the group in their festivities promoted “bigotry.”

Prior to the Friday ballgame, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence shared that they do not have an issue with the protest.

“We have lots of religious people who are Sisters, from Christians, Muslims, Hindus and they also take it very seriously to be a nun,” Sister Electra Complex said. “It is not a mockery. We see being a nun as a calling, as a lifelong service to the LGBTQ community. We take all kinds of pride in our work, so it is definitely not a mockery of religion in any way. We take it very seriously.”

When the LGBTQ+ groups were recognized, the stadium did not have any people in the crowd.

