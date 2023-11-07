Thousands Express Interest In Volunteering To Receive Musk’s Neuralink Microchip

(Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:56 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Thousands of people are now volunteering to have a piece of their skull removed in order to receive Elon Musk’s Neuralink microchip brain implant.

Advertisement

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that thousands of people were eager to volunteer for the FDA-approved brain implant for a Neuralink study.

Neuralink, the Musk-founded company, is reportedly working to develop a brain-computer interference (BCI) that can collect and analyze brain signals.

Musk also stated that the company would create a “comprehensive brain computer to assist humans in keeping up with artificial intelligence (AI).”

In May, Neuralink received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first human clinical trial, which was a significant step after previous delays and setbacks. At the time, Neuralink described the FDA approval as “an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people.”

Neuralink announced in a statement in September that they were seeking patients who have quadriplegia as a result of a vertical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

According to the study brochure, completion would take roughly six years.

Participants will have nine at-home and in-person visits during the first 18 months, followed by 20 follow-up visits spaced over the next five years, as well as twice-weekly research sessions for the rest of the study.

It also stated that participants will have a BCI surgically inserted in a part of the brain that regulates movement using a proprietary robot, with the objective being to allow them to control a computer cursor or a keyboard using only their thoughts and brain power.

The announcement comes months after the company received regulatory approval for a trial.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!