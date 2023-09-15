Third GOP Debate Location Set For Miami In November

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:00 PM – Friday, September 15, 2023

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the third Republican presidential debate will take place in Miami, Florida in early November.

According to CNN, the two news stations that are in talks to cover the debate in the Red state are NBC and Salem Media.

It was originally speculated that the debate would be held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The second Republican debate will take place in Simi Valley, California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27th. It will be broadcasted by Fox Business and Univision.

Six candidates who have qualified for the debate are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J.).

Additionally, 45th President Donald Trump has qualified for the debate. However, he hasn’t signed the pledge of support for the Republican nominee and every candidate participating must sign the pledge.

