The Washington Post Won’t Endorse Presidential Candidate For First Time In 36 Years, NY Post Endorses Trump

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:50 AM – Friday, October 25, 2024

For the first time in 36 years, The Washington Post editorial page will not be endorsing a presidential candidate in the 2024 election, the outlet announced on Friday.

“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election,” publisher William Lewis said. “Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

According to NPR, The Washington Post editorial page editor, David Shipley, told his coworkers about the paper’s decision during a “tense” meeting on Friday.

“Shipley told colleagues the editorial board was told yesterday by management that there would not be an endorsement,” NPR reported. “He added that he ‘owns’ this decision. The reason he cited was to create an ‘independent space’ where the newspaper does not tell people for whom to vote.

Meanwhile, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, who owns the paper, has similarly not publicly backed Republican nominee Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

The outlet Status reported earlier this week that multiple Washington Post employees believe Bezos didn’t want to alienate Trump by having the paper officially endorse a candidate.

As for the New York Post, they openly endorsed Donald Trump on Friday, hoping he takes back the White House.

The Post compared the two track records of Harris and Trump by applying a famous Ronald Reagan quote.

“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”: “Voters should ask themselves if they were better off under Trump or Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” the New York Post wrote.

They also cited Trump’s four years at the White House, saying paychecks rose faster than inflation, he had the lowest unemployment in 50 years, we had a secure border, and overall, peace overseas.

The outlet noted that the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies and lack of leadership has paved the way for “disastrous results.”

The New York-based paper went on to say that “inflation has overwhelmed Americans, the migrant crisis has ravaged the country, cities are being overtaken by gangs and crime, DEI is taking over, as well as gender identity pitting Americans against each other. “

Furthermore, the outlet also reminded readers that the Biden administration has helped fuel a concerning, widespread war across the globe, and highlighted how Trump is showing the same strength and determination as he did when he was in office.

“Trump exhibits the same strength and vigor as he did in 2016, despite the unprecedented and disgraceful weaponization of the justice system against him, two assassination attempts and the all-too-familiar constant barrage of hysterical media attacks on him.”

They continued, claiming if Harris is elected, it “will not only co-opt Bidenism but accelerate the progressive hurricane ripping through the fabric of American society.”

Americans have a very heavy decision to make in the upcoming election, the outlet declared.

“Donald Trump is the right choice,” The New York Post concluded.

